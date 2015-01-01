Abstract

OBJECTIVES:



Criteria Based Content Analysis (CBCA) is a forensic tool that consists of 19 criteria used in distinguishing of true/false statements. In this study, it is aimed to present the first data about the interrater reliability (IRR) of CBCA of sexually abused (SA) children's statements in Turkey.



Materials and Methods:



Four independent raters (two psychologists and two child psychiatrists) evaluated 31 statements of SA children with CBCA. Each criterion was scored as 0, absent; 1, slightly present; and 2, strongly present. The criteria coded as 1 and 2 were accepted as "present". IRR was calculated by intraclass correlation coefficient (ICC) and Pearson correlation test for each criterion and for the total score of CBCA.



Results:



Among all raters, an average of 13 criteria, with a minimum of 8 and a maximum of 18 criteria for each interview, were marked as "present". It was determined that the IRR was strong among all raters in terms of the total score of the CBCA, while examined according to criteria specifically, it was weak in the criteria of "admitting lack of memory, external associations and details characteristics of the offence", and it was medium-good in the other criteria. However, when the child psychiatrists and psychologists were evaluated among themselves, the IRR was weak in most of the CBCA criteria, and only good in the criteria of "reproduction of conversation and pardoning the perpetrator" in both rater groups.



Conclusion:



In this study, the raters had a low agreement in most of the criteria of CBCA. This infers the credibility of statements can not be interpreted only with CBCA. Further research is needed to assess the content of forensic interviews of SA victims in Turkey.



Keywords: Child sexual abuse, statement validity, interrater reliability, criteria based content analyses, Turkey



===



Türkiye'deki son resmi istatistik verilerine göre 18.623 çocuk, cinsel suçların mağduru olarak güvenlik birimlerine gelmiş veya getirilmiş, mağduru oldukları olaya ilişkin beyanda bulunmuştur.1 Çocukluk çağı cinsel istismarında, iddia olunan eyleme ilişkin eldeki tek kanıt çoğu kez mağdur ya da şüphelinin beyanı ile sınırlı kalmaktadır. Diğer bir deyişle bu tür davalar; beyana karşı beyan durumundan ibarettir ki bu beyanların güvenilirliği mahkeme kararlarının temel taşını oluşturur.2 Öte yandan çocuk cinsel istismarına ilişkin yüksek rakamlar, bu suça ilişkin fiziksel kanıtların azlığı ve çocukların bildirimlerinin değerlendirilmesinin zor olması, beyanın güvenilirliğe ilişkin objektif, güvenilir ve geçerli tekniklere olan ihtiyacı ortaya çıkarmıştır.3,4 Türkiye'de beyanın güvenilirliğini değerlendirme amacıyla standart biçimde kullanılan ve mahkemeler tarafından kanıt niteliğinde sayılan bir araç yoktur. Ancak bu amaçla, bilirkişi raporu olarak ölçüt bazlı içerik analizi (criteria-based content analyses) (ÖBİA), istenmesinin uygun olabileceği önerilmiştir.

Language: tr