Du XL. Adv. Transp. Stud. 2021; (SI 2): 101-110.

(Copyright © 2021, Arcane Publishers)

In order to overcome the problems of poor stability and low accuracy of calculation results in traditional methods of traffic safety risk assessment, a new method of risk assessment of traffic safety in civil construction site based on AHP is proposed. The data of traffic risk are collected from the actual civil construction project to obtain the collection of safety risks of construction traffic. The weight set of driving safety influencing factors on civil construction site is constructed, and the matrix of evaluation index set is determined to complete the risk classification. The meaning of each risk scale is defined, and the weight of hierarchical structure is calculated by AHP, so as to obtain the proportion of the factors influencing the traffic safety risk in civil construction site, and improve the accuracy of the evaluation results. The final safety risk assessment results are obtained by fuzzy operation and fuzzy comprehensive evaluation. The experimental results show that the method can effectively control the fluctuation of the risk calculation results, improve the evaluation level of the driving analysis and improve the accuracy of the risk assessment.


Planning; Road Safety; Transportation

