Abstract

Accurate steady state speed prediction is one of the key indexes to improve vehicle safety. This paper presents a steady state speed prediction method for expressway vehicles under snow and ice conditions. Firstly, the torque balance equation of vehicle rollover time is established, and the critical state of vehicle stability is judged by the lateral acceleration of vehicle. Secondly, the steady-state speed prediction parameters, including friction coefficient, braking distance, driver reaction time and vehicle yaw Angle, were calculated according to the judgment results of stable critical state, and the steady-state speed prediction model was built according to the predicted parameters. Experimental results show that this method can accurately detect the critical state of vehicle stability, and the steady-state speed prediction results are basically consistent with the actual speed.

