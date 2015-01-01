Abstract

Aiming at the low control accuracy of traditional traffic flow control methods of road intersections, a traffic flow control method based on V2X and Vehicle-Road-Cloud technology was proposed. Firstly, according to the traffic running state, the corresponding traffic flow data attributes of intersections are selected as the original data of traffic flow control. Then the traffic flow dynamic attribute data is collected and repaired and identified according to the selected attributes. Finally, based on V2X and Vehicle-Road-Cloud technology, the Vehicle flow control model of road intersections is established to realize the control of Vehicle flow at intersections. The experimental results show that the control accuracy of the method is high on flow data, speed data and road occupancy data, and its control accuracy can reach 98.48%, indicating that the method can effectively realize the control of traffic flow at intersections.

