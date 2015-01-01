Abstract

In order to overcome the low accuracy of evaluation factor weight calculation and safety evaluation in the traditional urban rail transit comprehensive safety evaluation model, a new urban rail transit comprehensive safety evaluation model based on genetic algorithm is proposed in this paper. Firstly, collect the evaluation index data and construct the comprehensive safety evaluation system of urban rail transit. Secondly, the weight of the index is calculated, the weight optimization problem is transformed into an objective function solution problem, and the minimum value of the objective function is calculated by genetic algorithm to complete the evaluation weight optimization. Finally, the safety evaluation model is constructed to obtain the safety grade evaluation results of urban rail transit. The experimental results show that the model can accurately calculate the weight of evaluation factors, and the detection results of evaluation index state are completely consistent with the actual results.

Language: en