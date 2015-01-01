Abstract

BACKGROUND: A new anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury after ACL reconstruction is a feared outcome.



PURPOSE: To study the risk of new knee injuries in female soccer players 5 to 10 years after primary unilateral ACL reconstruction and to compare players who returned to soccer with (1) players who did not return and (2) knee-healthy soccer players (controls). STUDY DESIGN: Cohort study; Level of evidence, 2.



METHODS: Demographic, soccer-specific, and surgical data were recorded at baseline for 317 female soccer players (mean ± SD age, 20.1 ± 2.7 years) 1.6 ± 0.7 years after ACL reconstruction and for 119 matched controls (mean age, 19.5 ± 2.5 years). Data on new knee injuries and soccer-playing status were collected 5 to 10 years after ACL reconstruction via a questionnaire.



RESULTS: Among players with ACL reconstruction, 222 (70%) responded at a mean 6.5 ± 1.0 years after primary ACL reconstruction. We compared 3 cohorts: (1) among 163 players with ACL reconstruction who returned to soccer, 68 (42%) sustained 44 reruptures and 29 contralateral ruptures; (2) among 59 players with ACL reconstruction who did not return to soccer, 11 (19%) sustained 9 reruptures and 2 contralateral ruptures; and (3) among 113 knee-healthy controls, 12 (11%) sustained 13 ACL injuries. Players who returned had a >2-fold higher risk of a new ACL injury than players who did not return (risk ratio, 2.24; 95% CI, 1.27-3.93; P =.005) and a 4-fold higher risk than controls (risk ratio, 3.93; 95% CI, 2.23-6.91; P <.001). A new ACL, meniscal, or cartilage injury was the most frequent new knee injury. Among players who returned to soccer, 68% reported a new knee injury, and they had a 2- to 5-times higher risk of any new knee injury and knee surgery than players who did not return and controls.



CONCLUSION: Two-thirds of female soccer players with ACL reconstruction who returned to soccer sustained a new knee injury within 5 to 10 years; 42% had a new ACL injury. Their risk of a new knee injury and knee surgery was 2 to 5 times greater than that for players who did not return and for knee-healthy controls. New injury may have negative consequences for long-term knee health and should be a critical consideration in the decision to return to play.

