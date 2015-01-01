Abstract

Contact sports players frequently sustain head impacts, most of which are mild impacts exhibiting 10-30 g peak head center-of-gravity (CG) linear acceleration. Wearable head impact sensors are commonly used to measure exposure and typically detect impacts using a linear acceleration threshold. However, linear acceleration across the head can substantially vary during 6-degree-of-freedom motion, leading to triggering biases that depend on sensor location and impact condition. We conducted an analytical investigation with impact characteristics extracted from on-field American football and soccer data. We assumed typical mouthguard sensor locations and evaluated whether simulated multi-directional impacts would trigger recording based on per-axis or resultant acceleration thresholding. Across 1387 impact directions, a 10g peak CG linear acceleration impact would trigger at only 24.7% and 31.8% of directions based on a 10 g per-axis and resultant acceleration threshold, respectively. Anterior impact locations had lower trigger rates and even a 30 g impact would not trigger recording in some directions. Such triggering biases also varied by sensor location and linear-rotational head kinematics coupling. Our results show that linear acceleration-based impact triggering could lead to considerable bias in head impact exposure measurements. We propose a set of recommendations to consider for sensor manufacturers and researchers to mitigate this potential exposure measurement bias.

Language: en