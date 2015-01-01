Abstract

The invention of soft wearable assistive devices, known as exosuits, introduced a new aspect in assisting unimpaired subjects. In this study, we designed and developed an exosuit with compliant biarticular thigh actuators called BATEX. Unlike the conventional method of using rigid actuators in exosuits, the BATEX is made of serial elastic actuators (SEA) resembling artificial muscles. This bioinspired design is complemented by the novel control concept of using the ground reaction force to adjust the artificial muscles' stiffness in the stance phase. By locking the motors in the swing phase, the SEAs will be simplified to passive biarticular springs, which is sufficient for leg swinging. The key concept in our design and control approach is to synthesize human locomotion to develop an assistive device instead of copying human motor control outputs. Analyzing human walking assistance using experiment-based OpenSim simulations demonstrates the advantages of the proposed design and control of BATEX, such as 9.4% reduction in metabolic cost during normal walking condition. This metabolic reduction increases to 10.4\% when the subjects carry a 38kg load. The adaptability of our proposed model-based control to such an unknown condition outperforms the assistance level of the model-free optimal controller. Moreover, increasing the assistive system's efficiency by adjusting the actuator compliance with the force feedback supports our previous findings on the LOPES II exoskeleton.

