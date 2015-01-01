|
Citation
|
Chen W, Cao Y, Guo G, Zhang Y, Mao Q, Sun S, Yang H, Zhang Y, Luo X. EC Psychol Psychiatr 2021; 10(10): 4-16.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
34622247
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Domestic violence is increasing in China. To explore the effective intervention, we intervened three large independent Chinese communities with different approaches over an eight-year period from 2005 to 2012, with a fourth independent community as a peer control.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Domestic violence; intervention; Chinese communities; prospective study; social governance