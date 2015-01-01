Abstract

PURPOSE: Ocular manifestations of snake bite are rare, ranging from direct injury to the eye from snake venom or indirect injury due to antivenom. We report a rare case of cobra bite causing panophthalmitis due to indirect injury as a result of snake venom toxin related tissue necrosis and susceptibility to secondary infections.



METHODS: Observational case report. External photographs, slit lamp photos, ultrasonography of the eye and histopathology of the eviscerated eye were used to characterize and describe the clinical findings. Thirty-nine-years-old male farmer presented with history of cobra snake bite on his right index finger and developed right eye sudden onset pain and redness 3 days later. On examination, features were suggestive of panophthalmitis and the eye had to be eviscerated with scleral excision.



CONCLUSION: It is important for ophthalmologist to be aware of such grave consequences of snake bite to be prepared for the emergency management of such cases.

Language: en