Ganesan S, Agarwal AAK, Subramanian K. Eur. J. Ophthalmol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34623204
PURPOSE: Ocular manifestations of snake bite are rare, ranging from direct injury to the eye from snake venom or indirect injury due to antivenom. We report a rare case of cobra bite causing panophthalmitis due to indirect injury as a result of snake venom toxin related tissue necrosis and susceptibility to secondary infections.
snake bite; anti-snake venom; Cobra bite; panophthalmitis