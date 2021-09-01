Abstract

BACKGROUND: Electric bicycles related collisions could lead to severe consequences in spine injuries, while no study had comprehensively investigated the epidemiology and demography of spine injuries in electric bicycles related collisions. QUESTIONS/PURPOSES: The aim of this study is to (1) describe the epidemiological characteristics of spine injuries in electric bicycles related collisions, (2) develop clinical guideline of spine injuries in electric bicycles related collisions and (3) support the new road safety policy for electric bicycle riders.



METHODS: A retrospective review of spine injuries in electric bicycle related collisions was performed from 86 patients in an urban trauma center between 2018 and 2020. The variables including gender, age, radiographic findings, associated injuries, neurologic injuries, treatment, average length of stay were fully collected. Chi-square test and paired sample mean t-test were used to test for statistically significant differences. All statistical analyses were performed using Statistical Product and Service Solutions 20.0.0 software. A P<0.001 was considered as significant.



RESULTS: A total of 86 cases were involved in electric bicycles related collisions lead to spine injuries. The spine injuries victims were predominantly male (79.07%) and middle-aged (41-60years, 44.19%). The most common spine injuries were L1 fractures (10.48%). The most common fracture type was AO Fracture Classification type A (71.40%). Age and multivertebral fractures had significant difference between patients who suffered from an ASOI and from those who did not (P-value: 0.005, 0.005). There was significant difference between patients who suffered from neurologic injuries and from those who did not in AO Classification, multivertebral fractures and ASOI (P-value: 0.0001, 0.001, 0.032). Age, AO Classification, multivertebral fractures, ASOI and neurologic injuries had significant difference to influence patients' ISS and ALOS.



CONCLUSIONS: Spine injuries in electric bicycles related collisions may make patients suffer from severe consequences including their potential permanent disability, economic cost, or even life safety. Patients with spine injuries in electric bicycles related collisions should be paid close attention to avoid missed diagnosis and misdiagnosis. Helmet, protective clothing or other safety gear should be required to use to provide greater protection for electric bicycle riders.

