Abstract

INTRODUCTION: US employee absence benefits may include workers' compensation (WC) for work-related injuries/illnesses, short- and long-term disability (STD and LTD, respectively) for non-work-related injuries/illnesses, and discretionary sick leave (SL). Absences can significantly impact business performance, and employers are intensifying efforts to manage benefits and connections with employee health. This research compares all-cause STD/LTD/WC/SL use and variation from baseline (2002) for eligible employees (EMPs) with mental disorders (MDs) and SUDs to determine if use/payments varied over time.



METHODS: Employees incurring medical claims with Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality MD and SUD ICD-9/10 codes were identified in the WorkPartners database (January 1, 2002 to December 31, 2019). Retrospective analysis was performed on annual prevalence, benefit use, mean days of leave, and median payments as a percent of salary (including lump-sum distributions and potentially extending beyond initiation year). WC claims without work absences were excluded. For each benefit, annual outcomes were calculated as a percent of baseline to show variability.



RESULTS: Use was 48.1% to 202.2% (median, 102.8%) of baseline rates for SL (SUD-EMPs), and 87.3% to 108.4% (median, 97.3%) for STD (MD-EMPs). Days of LTD leaves were 21.5% to 657.8% (median, 359.2%) of baseline days (MD-EMPs), and 122.7% to 1042.2% (median, 460.0%) of baseline days for (SUD-EMPs). Median payments for WC were 78.6% to 253.6% (median, 114.6%) of baseline (MD-EMPs) and 97.9% to 481.6% (median, 104.0%) for SUD-EMPs.



DISCUSSION: Employees with MD/SUD used absence benefits at differing rates over time with varying days of leave and payments as a percent of salary. Using a constant cost or salary replacement factor over time for all benefits is not accurate or appropriate.

