|
Citation
|
MacGregor AJ, Perez KG, McCabe CT, Dougherty AL, Jurkick SM, Galarneau MR. MSMR 2021; 28(8): 10-13.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, U.S. Armed Forces Surveillance Center)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
34622716
|
Abstract
|
The post-9/11 conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan resulted in the most U.S. military casualties since Vietnam. Asymmetric warfare domi- nated the battlefield, commonly in the form of improvised explosive devices and other blast weaponry, which placed infantry and combat support personnel at risk of injury.2 As casualty numbers increased during these conflicts, so too did the survivability rate relative to pre- vious wars, most notably due to advances in personal protective equipment and field medical care.3 This led to a shift in resources towards long-term rehabili- tation of wounded service members to ameliorate physical and mental health sequelae.
Language: en