Abstract

Fragility fractures are a frequent and costly event. In Austria, 92,835 fragility fractures occurred in patients aged ≥ 50 years in 2018, accruing direct costs of > 157 million €. Due to demographic aging, the number of fragility fractures and their associated costs are expected to increase even further.



INTRODUCTION: Fragility fractures are frequently associated with long hospital stays, loss of independence, and increased need for care in the elderly, with consequences often leading to premature death. The aim of this study was to estimate the number of fragility fractures and associated healthcare costs in Austria in 2018.



METHODS: The number of in-patient cases with relevant ICD-10 diagnoses in all Austrian public hospitals was derived from discharge documentation of diagnoses and procedures covering all public hospitals in Austria. Fractures resulting from falls from standing height in patients aged ≥ 50 years were used as a proxy for fragility fractures, and the number of in-patient and out-patient cases was estimated. The direct costs of these cases were calculated using the average cost of the corresponding in-patient hospital stay and the average cost for the out-patient stay.



RESULTS: The present study estimated the number of fragility fractures (pelvis, thoracic and lumbar vertebra, hip, humerus, rib, forearm, and tibia) for 2018 at 92,835 or just over half of all fractures in patients aged ≥ 50 years, corresponding to a prevalence of 2,600 per 100,000 inhabitants of this age group. A constant increase in the proportion of fragility fractures among all fractures was observed with increasing age in both men and women. These fractures amounted to direct costs of > 157 million €.



CONCLUSION: Fragility fractures are a frequent and costly event in Austria. Due to the aging of the population, the number of fragility fractures and their associated costs is expected to increase even further.

Language: en