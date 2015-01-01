SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nonaka S, Oishi H, Tsutsumi S, Ishii H. Surg. Neurol. Int. 2021; 12: e452.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Medknow Publishing)

DOI

10.25259/SNI_662_2021

PMID

34621567

PMCID

PMC8492432

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cervical vertebral artery (VA) aneurysm occasionally develops in association with penetrating injury. However, its treatment strategy is not yet determined. CASE DESCRIPTION: A 50-year-old woman with bipolar disorder attempted suicide by stabbing herself in the lateral neck. At presentation, focal neurological deficits were not observed. Spinal computed tomography (CT) showed unclear delineation of the VA in the right C4/5 intervertebral foramen. CT performed 7 days later identified an aneurysm of the right VA at C4/5, with abnormal arteriovenous shunts between the aneurysm and paravertebral venous plexus. The patient underwent coil embolization of the VA segment involving the aneurysm on the same day that was complicated by cerebellar ataxia due to procedure-associated infarction.

CONCLUSION: Traumatic VA aneurysms associated with penetrating injuries should be carefully managed with a detailed presurgical evaluation of the relevant cranial and spinal structures.


Language: en

Keywords

C4/5 intervertebral foramen; Cervical vertebral artery; Coil embolization; Penetrating injury

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print