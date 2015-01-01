Abstract

Violence against women and girls by burning is a serious and confronting form of gender-based violence. Often, perpetrators aim to disfigure their victims or cause great pain, rather than kill them. Little is known about the characteristics of females who are subjected to violence by burning. This study aimed to review the literature concerning the prevalence, demographic profile, injury event, contributing factors and health outcomes for women and girls who have experienced burn-related violence. A search across five databases (PubMed, CINAHL, PsycINFO, Scopus and LILACS) was conducted up to April 2021 to identify original peer-review research, with a focus on violence by burning against women and girls. The review was guided by the five-stage approach to integrative reviews developed by Whittemore and Knafl (2005). Fifteen studies were identified. Victims were predominantly married, with low socio-economic status, limited education, and high emotional and financial dependency on their partners or families. Burn injuries were mostly caused by flame or acid, with significant morbidity or high mortality. Motives included family/marital issues or property/financial disputes. This review identified the limited evidence available in the peer-reviewed literature related to burn-related violence against women and girls worldwide.



FINDINGS suggest the need for further research to provide a clearer understanding of the complex issues involved.

