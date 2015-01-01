SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Bagheri P, Rostami M. Womens Health (Lond. Engl.) 2021; 17: e17455065211043994.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Future Medicine)

DOI

10.1177/17455065211043994

PMID

34623208

Abstract

In Iran, postpartum depression is one of the common emotional symptoms which affects approximately 25% of the women who experienced childbirth. Iranian Forensic Medicine Organization (IFMO) and its branches across the country are the comprehensive sources of collecting data related to suicide deaths. In the data collecting form of suicide, there is not any item about the pregnancy of women at the time of suicide, having childbirth during the previous six weeks, and the time interval between delivery and suicide. It is suggested that, in addition to modifying the suicide registration forms by the IFMO, attention should be given to developing a mechanism that gives forensic physicians access to medical records information in the integrated health system as well as hospital information system.


Language: en

Keywords

epidemiology; Iran; suicide; depression; postpartum depression

