SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Oh RG, Lee CG, Park YN, Lee YM. World J. Clin. Cases 2021; 9(27): 8226-8231.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Baishideng Publishing Group)

DOI

10.12998/wjcc.v9.i27.8226

PMID

34621885

PMCID

PMC8462221

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Ingestion of multiple magnets can cause serious gastrointestinal complications, such as obstruction, fistulae, and perforation. When multiple magnets traverse the stomach, coordination between pediatric gastroenterologists and pediatric surgeons is recommended, and ultimate management is required dependent on clinical concerns. CASE SUMMARY: A 5-year-old girl swallowed 2 small magnets that then remained in the right lower quadrant (RLQ) of the abdomen for 3 d; this required endoscopic and laparoscopic intervention. Abdominal X-ray and computed tomography revealed high-density objects in the RLQ area. Colonoscopy after proper bowel preparations on the third day of ingestion revealed no foreign body in the colonic area or the end of the ileum. The two magnets were removed via colonoscopy with laparoscopic intervention.

CONCLUSION: It is important to establish effective coordination between pediatric gastroenterologists and pediatric surgeons when using a non-invasive procedure to remove magnets.

Keywords: Multiple magnet ingestion


Language: en

Keywords

Child; Case report; Colonoscopy; Foreign bodies; Laparoscopy; Magnets

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print