Abstract

BACKGROUND: Ingestion of multiple magnets can cause serious gastrointestinal complications, such as obstruction, fistulae, and perforation. When multiple magnets traverse the stomach, coordination between pediatric gastroenterologists and pediatric surgeons is recommended, and ultimate management is required dependent on clinical concerns. CASE SUMMARY: A 5-year-old girl swallowed 2 small magnets that then remained in the right lower quadrant (RLQ) of the abdomen for 3 d; this required endoscopic and laparoscopic intervention. Abdominal X-ray and computed tomography revealed high-density objects in the RLQ area. Colonoscopy after proper bowel preparations on the third day of ingestion revealed no foreign body in the colonic area or the end of the ileum. The two magnets were removed via colonoscopy with laparoscopic intervention.



CONCLUSION: It is important to establish effective coordination between pediatric gastroenterologists and pediatric surgeons when using a non-invasive procedure to remove magnets.



Keywords: Multiple magnet ingestion

Language: en