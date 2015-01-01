SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hoffmann JA, Duffy SJ. Acad. Emerg. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Society for Academic Emergency Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/acem.14398

34626149

The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened youth mental health and exposed inadequate mental health infrastructure in the U.S. for children, leading to rising emergency department (ED) visit rates for mental health. Prior to the pandemic, pediatric mental health ED visits and hospitalizations were already increasing, with suicide as the second leading cause of death among youth 10 to 19 years old.(1).


