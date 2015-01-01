|
Citation
|
Peng Y, Hu H. BMJ Open 2021; 11(10): e051802.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34625415
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The use of an injury triage method among earthquake injury patients can facilitate the reasonable allocation of resources, but the various existing injury triage methods need further confirmation. This study aims to assess the accuracy of several injury triage methods, namely, the Simple Triage and Rapid Treatment (START) technique; CareFlight Injury Triage (CareFlight); Rapid Emergency Medicine Score (REMS); Triage Revised Trauma Score (T-RTS) and Triage Early Warning Score (TEWS), based on their effects on earthquake injury patients.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
accident & emergency medicine; health policy; trauma management