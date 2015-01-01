SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Oliveira TDO, Costa DS, Alvim-Soares A, de Paula JJ, Kestelman I, Silva AG, Malloy-Diniz LF, Miranda DM. Child Abuse Negl. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.chiabu.2021.105345

PMID

34625278

Abstract

Families' health, safety, and economic stability were jeopardized during the pandemic. Parental stress is a risk factor for hostile and less supportive parenting. Parenting styles are a set of attitudes, feelings and behaviors related to parenting that modulate the child's psychosocial functioning and might impact on the adaptability to a stressful time.

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the group differences among children raised by negative and positive parenting families during COVID-19 pandemic.

METHODS: We have done an online survey with 329 parents. Parents answer about parenting strategies and styles, children's behavior, Covid related questions, socio-economic information, sleep and gaming disorders.

RESULTS: Parents' frequent use of negative strategies were a risk factor to have a negative outcome related to mental health, games, sleep, and children behavior.

DISCUSSION: Parenting strategies are some targets pointed in this study for intervention. Parents' styles and strategies training to better manage children might be even more important to avoid negative consequences for children in stressful times.


Language: en

Keywords

Parenting; COVID-19 pandemic; Behavior problem; Game addiction; Sleep disturbance

