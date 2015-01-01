|
Citation
|
Oliveira TDO, Costa DS, Alvim-Soares A, de Paula JJ, Kestelman I, Silva AG, Malloy-Diniz LF, Miranda DM. Child Abuse Negl. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34625278
|
Abstract
|
Families' health, safety, and economic stability were jeopardized during the pandemic. Parental stress is a risk factor for hostile and less supportive parenting. Parenting styles are a set of attitudes, feelings and behaviors related to parenting that modulate the child's psychosocial functioning and might impact on the adaptability to a stressful time.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Parenting; COVID-19 pandemic; Behavior problem; Game addiction; Sleep disturbance