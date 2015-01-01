Abstract

BACKGROUND: Children's disabilities and long-term illnesses (DLTIs) are a significant risk factor in the development of maltreatment.



OBJECTIVE: The study is focused on the association of children's DLTIs with child maltreatment and poly-victimization perpetrated by parents. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The study is based on a 2013 Child Victim Survey (N = 11,364), which is a cross-sectional survey. This nationally representative survey focused on the life situation of Finnish children aged 12-17 years, as well as on experiences of violence, crime, and bullying.



METHODS: Multinomial logistic regression analysis was used to examine the association of children's DLTIs and child maltreatment.



RESULTS: Poly-victimization played a significant role in child maltreatment. Children's hearing impairment (OR 5.68, 95% Cl 2.25-14.35), physical disability (OR 3.32, 95% Cl 1.61-6.88), and mental health problems (OR 4.37, 95% Cl 1.63-11.72) increased the odds of poly-victimization more than other forms of abuse. The situation was similar with both somatic diseases (OR 1.59, 95% Cl 1.14-2.21) and psychiatric illnesses (OR 2.12, 95% Cl 1.36-2.47) in children. Further, somatic and psychiatric multimorbidity in children increased the odds of poly-victimization (OR 4.17, 95% Cl 2.25-7.75) slightly more than risk of physical abuse (OR 3.57, 95% 1.11-11.49). As control variables, child's gender and age, the family financial situation, and the parent's intimate partner violence were adjusted in all of the analyses.



CONCLUSION: Clinical professionals should consider children's multimorbidity as a potential risk factor of maltreatment. The results of the study can be used to support families and children with DLTIs.

Language: en