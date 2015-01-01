Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Over the last years, many research groups have been working on evaluating the most appropriate rehabilitation approaches in offenders with mental disorders, taking into account the need to prevent crime reiteration. The HKT-R (Historisch Klinisch Toekomst- Revised), recently validated in Italy, is a comprehensive tool that offers useful indications to healthcare operators on relapse hazard and major risk areas on which intensify rehabilitation treatments. The present study aims to assess the risk of violent crime recidivism in psychiatric patients during different rehabilitative pats. MATERIALS&METHODS: the risk of violent crime recidivism was assessed by using the HKT-R in 34 patients with mental disorders treated in ordinary psychiatric therapeutic rehabilitative units (CRAP - Comunità Terapeutiche Riabilitative Assistenziali Psichiatriche) and in CRAP-D (Comunità Terapeutiche Riabilitative Assistenziali Psichiatriche Dedicate) specialized in crime offenders.



RESULTS AND CONCLUSIONS: Results have demonstrated a higher risk of violent behavior in CRAP-D, and a negative correlation between the risk of violent recidivism, global functioning of patients, and length of care program. These data suggest that residential rehabilita-tion programs, by improving personal and social functioning, could negatively impact the risk of violent crime recidivism, especially in patients with severe mental illness.

