Abstract

Rates of self-harm amongst children appear to be increasing. This presents challenges for practitioners responsible for maintaining the safety of children admitted to mental health inpatient settings. Policy guidelines recommend that practitioners should aim to avoid the use of restrictive practices for children. It is currently unclear, however, what evidence-based alternatives to restrictive practices are available. We aimed to identify what non-restrictive interventions have been proposed to reduce self-harm amongst children in mental health inpatient settings and to evaluate the evidence supporting their use in clinical practice. A systematic search of five databases (CINAHL, Embase, Ovid MEDLINE, APA Psycinfo, and Cochrane) was conducted to identify articles reporting on non-restrictive interventions aimed at reducing self-harm amongst children in mental health inpatient settings. Articles were quality assessed and relevant data were extracted and synthesized using narrative synthesis. Searches identified relatively few relevant articles (n = 7) and these were generally of low methodological quality. The underlying theoretical assumptions and putative mechanisms of change for the interventions described were often unclear. Despite concerns about the rates of self-harm amongst children in mental health inpatient settings, there is a lack of high-quality research to inform clinical practice. There is an urgent need to develop effective non-restrictive interventions aimed at reducing self-harm for children using inpatient mental health services. Intervention development should be theoretically informed and be conducted in collaboration with people who have lived experience of this issue.

Language: en