Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Until now, South Korean adolescent suicidal ideation literature has focused mainly on individual-level characteristics. Little is known about the contextual effects of social integration and social regulation on an individual's suicide behavior in South Korea as identified through the use of Durkheim's sociological insights. This study drew on Durkheim's suicide and collective efficacy theories and analyzed the effects of the structural characteristics and collective efficacy of neighborhoods on adolescents' suicidal ideation.



METHODS: The data analyzed was from three sources: the 2013 Korean National Survey of the Present Status of Children (n = 1,915; 50.41% girls; mean age = 13.04 years), government census data from the Korea Statistical Information System, and administrative data from the Korea Ministry of Health and Welfare. The Hierarchical Generalized Linear Model was used to investigate the effects of neighborhood structural characteristics and collective efficacy on adolescent suicidal ideation.



RESULTS: There were no significant associations between neighborhood characteristics such as concentrated poverty, divorce rate, and residential instability; however, adoles cents' perceptions of collective efficacy in neighborhoods was associated with lower suicidal ideation after accounting for individual adolescent differences.



CONCLUSION: The findings provide significant implications for the prevention of suicide in adolescents and suggest that enhancing the collective efficacy of neighborhoods through community-based intervention may be an important target of future suicide prevention strategies in South Korea.

Language: en