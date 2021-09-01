|
Citation
Lee JH. J. Adolesc. 2021; 93: 10-19.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34626886
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Until now, South Korean adolescent suicidal ideation literature has focused mainly on individual-level characteristics. Little is known about the contextual effects of social integration and social regulation on an individual's suicide behavior in South Korea as identified through the use of Durkheim's sociological insights. This study drew on Durkheim's suicide and collective efficacy theories and analyzed the effects of the structural characteristics and collective efficacy of neighborhoods on adolescents' suicidal ideation.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; South Korea; Suicidal ideation; Hierarchical generalized linear model; Neighborhood collective efficacy