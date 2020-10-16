Abstract

Nighteen people at a restaurant experienced dizziness headaches and other discomforts in six days. According to the description method, the time and location distribution were found to be concentrated. A second Investigation was conducted at the same time as the onset of the case, the test found that the carbon monoxide concentration of second floor up to 539 mg/m(3). The on-site testing found that when 2 steam generator in snack room on the first floor turned on, the carbon monoxide concentration on the top of elevator on the second floor was 1225.0 mg/m(3). After the accident, the restaurant replaced a steam generator, the carbon monoxide concentration on the top of the new and old steam generator were 350 mg/m(3) and >1 000 mg/m(3), respectively. After the steam generators were fitted with exhaust smoke pipe and exhasust hood, the carbon monoxide concentrations of on the top of the vegetable transfer elevator and the room on the second floor were both 0.4 mg/m(3), and there were no cases of recurrence. It was determined that this was a carbon monoxide poisoning incident caused by a high concentration of carbon monoxide emitted by the steam generators, which spread to the second floor of the private room through the vegetable transfer elevator.



===



某餐厅在6 d内有19人出现头晕、头痛等不适，通过描述法发现病例在发病时间、地点分布存在聚集性，在病例发病的同时段开展调查，检测发现二楼包房一氧化碳浓度最高为539.0 mg/m3。通过现场试验发现，一楼点心房2台蒸汽发生器开启时，二楼传菜电梯顶一氧化碳浓度为1 225.0 mg/m3。事故后，更换一台蒸汽发生器，新、旧蒸汽发生器顶部一氧化碳浓度分别为350、>1 000 mg/m3。在蒸汽发生器上加装排风烟管和抽风罩后，二楼传菜电梯顶、二楼包房一氧化碳浓度均为0.4 mg/m3，未有续发病例。确定这是一起一氧化碳中毒事件，事件起因是蒸汽发生器排放一氧化碳浓度较高，一氧化碳通过传菜电梯扩散到二楼包房。

Language: zh