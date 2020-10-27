|
Citation
|
Sun YY, Chen XR, Zhao GJ, Wu B, Lu ZQ. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2021; 39(9): 694-695.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Tianjin shi lao dong wei sheng yan jiu suo)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34624955
|
Abstract
|
Russula japonica is a non-fatal gastroenteritis type mushroom, which is less toxic and has a good prognosis. This article retrospectively analyzes the clinical data of a patient with gastrointestinal bleeding caused by russula poisoning in the First Affiliated Hospital of Wenzhou Medical University in July 2019. The patient's poisoning showed typical gastrointestinal symptoms and severe gastrointestinal bleeding. Finally After active hemostasis, stomach protection, fluid replacement, and anti-inflammatory treatment, he improved and was discharged from the hospital.
Language: zh