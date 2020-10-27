Abstract

Russula japonica is a non-fatal gastroenteritis type mushroom, which is less toxic and has a good prognosis. This article retrospectively analyzes the clinical data of a patient with gastrointestinal bleeding caused by russula poisoning in the First Affiliated Hospital of Wenzhou Medical University in July 2019. The patient's poisoning showed typical gastrointestinal symptoms and severe gastrointestinal bleeding. Finally After active hemostasis, stomach protection, fluid replacement, and anti-inflammatory treatment, he improved and was discharged from the hospital.



日本红菇属非致死性胃肠炎型毒蕈，毒性较轻，患者预后良好。本文对2019年7月温州医科大学附属第一医院收治的一例日本红菇中毒致消化道出血患者的临床资料进行回顾性分析，患者中毒表现为典型的胃肠症状，出现严重消化道出血，最终经积极止血、护胃、补液、抗炎治疗后好转出院。

Language: zh