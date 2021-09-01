Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mechanical bull-riding has become a popular form of entertainment in the United States (US) over the last few decades. While mechanical bull-riding may result in injuries, the literature on such injuries is limited. This study characterized mechanical bull-riding injuries treated at US emergency departments (EDs).



METHODS: Cases were mechanical bull-riding injuries reported to the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) during 2000-2020. The distribution of the national injury estimates was determined for selected variables.



RESULTS: A total of 801 mechanical bull-riding injuries treated at a sample of US EDs during 2000-2020 was identified, resulting in a national estimate of 27,903 such injuries (95% confidence interval 21,915- 33,891). The patient age distribution was 11.0% 0-5 years, 13.2% 13-19 years, 39.7% 20-29 years, 23.2% 30-39 years, and 12.9% 40 years or older. The patient fell or was thrown from the mechanical bull in 61.6% of the estimated injuries. The most common types of injuries were strains or sprains (31.1%), fractures (23.6%), and contusions or abrasions (14.5%). In 45.8% of the patients, the injury affected the upper extremity. The patient was treated or examined at the ED and then released in 96.3% of cases.



CONCLUSION: The highest proportion of mechanical bull-riding injuries involved patients age 20-29 years. The majority of injuries involved the patient falling or being thrown from the mechanical bull. The most frequently reported diagnosis among mechanical bull-riding injuries was sprain or strain followed by fracture and contusion or abrasion.

Language: en