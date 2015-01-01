|
Citation
|
Poulsen PH, Carstensen O, Kærgaard A, Vestergaard JM, Nielsen KJ, Biering K. Int. Arch. Occup. Environ. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34628524
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: This study investigates whether individuals who have sustained an electrical injury (EI) are diagnosed with unspecified pain or pain related to the musculoskeletal system in the years following the injury.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Electrical injury; Electrical shock; Matched cohort study; Pain