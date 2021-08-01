|
Citation
|
Hughes LD, Kidd KM, Gamarel KE, Operario D, Dowshen N. J. Adolesc. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34627657
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: The standards of care for transgender and gender diverse youth (TGDY) experiencing gender dysphoria are well-established and include gender-affirming medical interventions. As of July 2021, 22 states have introduced or passed legislation that bans the provision of gender-affirming medical care to anyone under the age of 18 even with parent or guardian consent. The purpose of this study is to understand what providers who deliver gender-affirming medical care to TGDY think about this legislation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Health Personnel; Gender dysphoria; Transgender; Gender affirmation; Laws and statutes; Providers