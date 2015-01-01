|
Powers KC, Pfaff LM, Cinelli ME. J. Biomech. 2021; 128: e110776.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
34628199
BACKGROUND: Successful collision avoidance requires individuals to use readily available perceptual information to make decisions and act within their action capabilities. Female varsity rugby players use time-to-collision information to get closer to an obstacle before deviating; however, following a sport-related concussion (SRC), individuals may not be able to use the same strategies due to poorer action boundary perception. The current study examined the effects of a SRC on collision avoidance with an approaching person.
Language: en
Collision avoidance; Human locomotion; Perception–action integration; Person-person interaction; Sport related concussion; Time-to-contact