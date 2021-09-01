SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sercu L. Patient Educ. Couns. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.pec.2021.09.032

34627637

The article provides a brief account of what a mentally ill patient experienced during an intake in a university psychiatric hospital. The experience was disruptive and almost led the patient to commit suicide. The story illustrates how the context, but especially the caregiver's behavior can aggravate the patient's situation rather than alleviate it, in this case during the gatekeeping intake procedure.


Emotional intelligence; Empathy; Gatekeeping; Referral & consultation; University psychiatric hospital

