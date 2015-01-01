Abstract

PURPOSE: To explore the high-risk period of the occupation of suicide after diagnosis; and clarify the risk factors of suicidal behaviors (suicidal ideation, suicide attempt, and suicidal death) behind the lung cancer patients during the cancer cure process.



METHODS: This scoping review was conducted through the whole month of April 2021. We extracted data of the suicide mortality after diagnosis and latent risk factors of suicidal behaviors among lung cancer patients where we used to study from the two online databases which are PubMed and Web of Science. Two online databases were searched and written in English without age restriction. To note that the standardized mortality ratio (SMR), person-years, and odds ratio (OR) associated with lung cancer were documented.



RESULTS: Out of 570 records, 23 studies mentioned suicidal behaviors and lung cancer met the included criteria. Eleven (n = 47.8%) of the selected publications reported changes in suicide mortality. None of them reported suicidal ideation or suicide attempt after diagnosis. The individuals with lung cancer have significantly higher rates of suicidal death (SMR, 2.04-13.4) during the first years after diagnosis and decrease over subsequent years (SMR, 0.66-3.17). The median time from cancer diagnosis to suicide death was around 7 months. Across all studies with the 22 studies that examined factors, we extracted the data of the suicidal ideation (n = 3), suicide attempt (n = 1), and suicidal death (n = 18) in individuals. For patients with suicidal ideation, there was a significantly higher incidence in males than in females. Among patients who attempted suicide, the incidence of mental illness is greater than the incidence of physical illness. Factors for suicidal death, including gender (male, 56.3-100%), prognosis tumors (poor, 25.8-66.3%), marital status (widowhood or unmarried, 19-75.7%), and age of patients (> 70 years, 24.5-47%) with lung cancer, play a vital role. Treatment of lung cancer is expected to affect a patient in his/her mental state.



CONCLUSION: Overall, our finding indicates that lung cancer patients have been presented with a higher incidence of suicide death in a specific period, especially the early years after diagnosis. Discovering risk factors for suicide helps prevent potential suicide. It is essential to screen lung cancer patients for suicidal ideation, especially those with high-risk factors. Future prospective studies are necessary to confirm these findings to support care.

Language: en