Citation
Aviad Y, Cohen-Louck K. Smith Coll. Stud. Soc. Work 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The purpose of this study is to identify factors that can be used as protective factors against the risk for suicide in older adults, based on locus of control (LC), the belief whether life events are the result of one's own actions or of external factors, and purpose in life or a sense that one's life is worth living.
Language: en
Keywords
locus of control in older adults; protective factors; purpose in life in older adults; Risk for suicide in older adults