SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mason A, Riordan B, Jang K, Collings S, Scarf D. N. Zeal. J. Psychol. 2021; 50(2): 4-8.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, New Zealand Psychological Society)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

A central hypothesis of the Interpersonal Psychological Theory of Suicide is that thwarted belonging, perceived burdensomeness, and fearlessness about death interact to predict greater risk of suicide. The current study sought to address the limited research addressing this interaction within university students. Undergraduate students (n = 377) were invited to complete an online survey containing questions related to the study's key concepts. No evidence was found to support the three-way interaction between thwarted belonging, perceived burdensomeness, and acquired capability for suicide, on suicidal behaviour. Further research is required to validate the Interpersonal Psychological Theory of Suicide among university students.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print