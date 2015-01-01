Abstract

A central hypothesis of the Interpersonal Psychological Theory of Suicide is that thwarted belonging, perceived burdensomeness, and fearlessness about death interact to predict greater risk of suicide. The current study sought to address the limited research addressing this interaction within university students. Undergraduate students (n = 377) were invited to complete an online survey containing questions related to the study's key concepts. No evidence was found to support the three-way interaction between thwarted belonging, perceived burdensomeness, and acquired capability for suicide, on suicidal behaviour. Further research is required to validate the Interpersonal Psychological Theory of Suicide among university students.

Language: en