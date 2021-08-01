SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kiosses DN, Monkovic J, Stern A, Czaja SJ, Alexopoulos G, Arslanoglou E, Ebo T, Pantelides J, Yu H, Dunefsky J, Smeragliuolo A, Putrino D. Am. J. Geriatr. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jagp.2021.08.015

unavailable

OBJECTIVE
The unique features of technological applications may improve the treatment of peopleat risk of suicide. In this article, we present feasibility and acceptability data as well as two case studies demonstrating the use of WellPATH, a tablet app that aims to help suicidal patients during emotionally-charged situations outside of therapy sessions. The WellPATH app was part of a 12-week psychotherapy intervention (CRISP- Cognitive Reappraisal Intervention for Suicide Prevention) for middle-aged and older adults after their discharge from a suicide-related hospitalization.
The use of WellPATH includes three stages: preparation and practice, incorporation, and actual use.
Feasibility was measured by the overall use of WellPATH during twelve weeks, and acceptability was measured with the three items of the Client Satisfaction Questionnaire.
Twelve study participants were administered WellPATH as part of CRISP. The results provide preliminary evidence of feasibility and acceptability of WellPATH. Study participants and therapists reported high satisfaction with WellPATH and provided feedback for further research and development. The patients in the case studies reported a reduction in negative emotions and an increase in emotion regulation (i.e., cognitive reappraisal ability) after using techniques on the WellPATH app.
Our preliminary findings suggest that use of technology applications such as the WellPATH app is feasible and accepted among middle-aged and older adults at high suicide risk. Further research with an adequately powered sample is needed to further evaluate WellPATH's feasibility and accessibility, and test its efficacy with this high-risk population.


Language: en

emotion regulation; older adults; suicide prevention; tablet app

