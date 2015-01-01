Abstract

Background

Screening for depressive disorders in men may be complicated by traditional male role norms. The Male Depression Risk Scale (MDRS) was developed to aid screening for depression in men adhering to traditional male role norms and to facilitate identification of depression in men in general and to promote treatment uptake.

Aims

Validation of a German version of the MDRS and examination of its potential to predict clinical characteristics.

Methods

In an anonymous online survey comprising of 1605 participants (male: N = 671; 42%), information was obtained on psychological distress, diagnosed psychological disorders, psychotherapy and psychopharmacological treatment. Additional measures included a German version of the MDRS as further mental-health-related constructs.

Results

The German version of the MDRS showed good validity and reliability. The previously identified 6-factor structure could be replicated for the German version. Compared to the Patient Health Questionnaire 9, the MDRS showed similar detection performance in identifying men who self-reported psychological distress, psychological disorders, depression, psychotherapy usage, or usage of psychopharmacological therapy.

Conclusions

The German version of the MDRS shows good psychometric validity and represents a valid screening instrument for the identification of psychological distress specifically in men.

Language: en