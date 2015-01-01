Abstract

Suicide is a leading cause of death worldwide, with one death by suicide occurring every 40 s, and an estimate of one million people taking their own lives every year (World Health Organization 2019). This important public health concern is even more pressing in young people, as suicide is the second leading cause of death worldwide in 10- to 24-year-olds (World Health Organization 2014). Despite national and international prevention strategies to reduce suicidal deaths, suicide rates in most countries have shown a rising trend over recent years (Alicandro et al., 2019).



Systematic reviews and meta-analyses have shown a few promising and potentially effective interventions targeting suicidal thoughts and behaviours; however, many of the evidence for promising treatments is based on single randomised controlled trials (Glenn et al., 2015; Riblet et al., 2017). This is especially true in young people (Busby et al., 2020; Robinson et al., 2018). Moreover, our understanding and ability to identify predictors of suicide or suicide attempts is still limited (Franklin et al., 2017), which hampers suicide prevention efforts....



Highlights



• Suicidal flashforwards are vivid mental images of future death or suicide.



• Literature study findings reveal mechanisms through which suicidal flashforwards may increase risk for suicide attempt.



• Pilot study findings reveal that suicidal flashforwards are common in young people with suicidal ideation (97% of the sample), and are experienced as vivid, real, distressing and intrusive.



• Distress associated with suicidal flashforwards were associated with the number of previous attempts.



• Suicidal flashforwards may represent a promising avenue to identify higher risk young people, and suggest new treatment targets for suicidal ideation.•

