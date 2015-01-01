Abstract

Background

Theoretical models in both clinical (Psychobiological Model of Social Rejection and Depression) as well as social psychology (Temporal Need Threat Model of Ostracism) have postulated that ostracism (i.e. being excluded and ignored by others) may foster the development of depressive symptomatology. However, stress generation models indicate that depression may also foster ostracism as depressed individuals might be considered as burdensome by others.

Methods

We investigated whether experienced ostracism predicted diagnosed clinical depression over time and vice versa within longitudinal panel data from a sample representative of the German adult population (the Socioeconomic panel) over a three years period.

Results

A cross-lagged panel analysis shows that experienced ostracism predicts self-reported diagnosed depression three years later. Vice versa, depression predicts ostracism three years later, too, although the results were less stable.

Limitations

While the results extend our understanding about the temporal order of ostracism and depression, temporal order is a precondition but not a proof of causation. Development of targeted interventions and treatments that aim to reduce social ostracism and research on their impact is needed to determine a causal effect of ostracism on depression.

Conclusions

We present empirical evidence from a representative adult sample showing that social ostracism as a potential risk factor.



FINDINGS advance knowledge about the development of depression and corroborate contemporary theorizing in the fields of clinical and social psychology.

Language: en