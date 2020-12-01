Abstract

OBJECTIVE

Responding appropriately to people in acute distress, including suicidality, is a critical aspect of suicide prevention. Six clinical interventions are used to respond to acute suicidality--pharmacotherapy, Observations, Contracting for Safety, Crisis Response Planning, Safety Planning, and Care • Collaborate • Connect. This study used a systematic review to identify the efficacy of these acute suicide prevention interventions.

Method

OvidSP was used to search EMBASE, Emcare, Medline, Ovid Nursing, and PsycINFO from inception to 1 December 2020. The searches combined the terms for suicid* in the title AND observation OR contract*, OR no-suicide OR no-harm OR safe* OR crisis response, OR CRP, OR coping, OR Care Collaborate Connect in the title, abstract, or keywords.

Results

Five randomised control trials that evaluated one or more of the five interventions were identified. Interventions evaluated Contracting for Safety, Crisis Response Planning, Safety Planning, and Care • Collaborate • Connect. However, no studies met inclusion criteria.

Discussion

Efficacy trials of suicide prevention interventions are urgently needed to ensure those seeking support for suicidality receive timely and effective interventions and to meet this international health priority.

