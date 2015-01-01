Abstract

The aim of this article is to explore current approach to suicide prevention at school. The article provides information about statistics and the importance of the problem. It addresses risk and protective factors of suicide and its causes. In addition, it provides a detailed examination of the role of school in suicide prevention. The article contains information regarding specific interventions for staff members, administration and school psychologists. It discusses existing tools and programs the school has access to in order to prevent suicidal behaviors and ideations among students.



Целью данной статьи является изучение современного подхода к профилактике суицида в школе. В статье анали- зируются статистические данные, важность и значимость изучаемой проблемы, рассматриваются причины суицида, факторы суицидального риска и меры по предотвращению суицидального поведения. Авторы подчеркивают особую роль школы в предотвращении самоубийств, дают информа- цию для учителей, администрации школы и школьных пси- хологов, касающуюся данного вопроса, описывают актуаль- ные для школы инструменты и программы, направленные не только на предотвращение суицидального поведения, но и на минимизацию возможного риска возникновения суици- дальных намерений в будущем.

