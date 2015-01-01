|
Svetlana M, Catherine N. Russ. J. Deviant Behav. 2021; 1(1): 127-136.
Проблема суицидов в подростковой и молодежной среде: факторы риска, профилактика суицидального поведения
The aim of this article is to explore current approach to suicide prevention at school. The article provides information about statistics and the importance of the problem. It addresses risk and protective factors of suicide and its causes. In addition, it provides a detailed examination of the role of school in suicide prevention. The article contains information regarding specific interventions for staff members, administration and school psychologists. It discusses existing tools and programs the school has access to in order to prevent suicidal behaviors and ideations among students.
