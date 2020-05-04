Abstract

Indian government had mandated nationwide lockdown with stringent guidelines from March 24th to May 4th 2020. Lockdown created huge impact on everything. It has exacerbated pre-existing mental illness in many, thereby leading to "Quarantine Blues." This retrospective study had been conducted in Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at a tertiary health care centre, Haldwani th th in Nainital district; Uttarakhand to focus on how the lockdown effect correlated to suicide from March 24th to May 4th 2020 with the same time period of preceding years (2016-2019). There was a decline in the trend of suicides during lockdown (n=1) when compared with concurrent time interval over the previous years. Domestic violence spikes are supposed to bloom the number of suicides, but Uttarakhand phenomenon is a paradox which needs to be further evaluated.

