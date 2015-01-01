|
Nyondo T, Msigwa G, Cobos D, Kabadi G, Macha T, Karugendo E, Mugasa J, Semu G, Levira F, Fruchtman CS, Mwanza J, Lyatuu I, Bratschi M, Kumalija CJ, Setel P, de Savigny D. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2021; 21(1): e214.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
Monitoring medically certified causes of death is essential to shape national health policies, track progress to Sustainable Development Goals, and gauge responses to epidemic and pandemic disease. The combination of electronic health information systems with new methods for data quality monitoring can facilitate quality assessments and help target quality improvement. Since 2015, Tanzania has been upgrading its Civil Registration and Vital Statistics system including efforts to improve the availability and quality of mortality data.
Language: en
Causes of death; Civil Registration and vital statistics; Continuing professional development; Data quality assessment; DHIS2; eHealth; ICD-10; Medical certification; Mortality data; Start-up mortality list; Tanzania