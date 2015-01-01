Abstract

The growth in population causes a rise in demand for transport. The attributes of automobile speed and time travel are central to traffic engineering projects, such as efficiency and quality of operation tests on highways, unmarked intersections and roundabouts. This paper presents a statistical study on fitting distribution using several types of probability distributions. Several types of mixed distribution are proposed and tested in order to determine the best model in describing daily traffic. This project analysed the progress of time and vehicle speed on urban roads and investigated the statistical relationship between them in order to emphasize the ability for enhancing traffic flow Time forward and speed distribution studies afford knowledge into the aggregate flow of vehicles with significant capacity estimation applications, level of service (LOS) analysis, safety examination, etc. On the principle of information gathered from airport road 6-lane highway, a video recording technique was used to analyse the progress and speed of the vehicles. The project aims to research the time forward distribution of vehicles for mixed vehicle movement and separate leader- follower vehicle sets on the foundation of six rates of traffic flow [0-200, 200-400, 400-600, 600-800, 800-1000 and 1000- 1200 PCU/h]. The study of the recorded speed data is also carried out in order to acquire the speed distribution trends in mixed traffic and even the vehicle class-wise speed study is carried out in order to assess the effect of the overall movement and vehicle configuration on the distance. The findings of this project can be specifically extended to the creation of micro- simulation models.



Keywords: simulation models, speed, headway, mixed distribution.

Language: en