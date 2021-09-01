|
Citation
|
Kennedy GJ. Am. J. Geriatr. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34629223
|
Abstract
|
In this issue of the journal, Schmutte et al.1 used large-scale claims-based data to show that the majority of older adults admitted for a suicide attempt, ideation, or deliberate self-harm, were not seen within 7 days of discharge be it a general or psychiatric hospital. Granted the data is from 2015, but with hospitals and mental health centers overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the current reality is likely much worse. Patients discharged from psychiatric hospitals fared somewhat better but the current shortage of psychiatric beds and extended boarding times spent in emergency rooms awaiting a psychiatric admission provide scant comfort. The stigmatization of the mentally ill, mental health providers, and old age is often cited as the patient-based cause of inadequate follow-up. Yet there is a growing awareness that lack of access not stigma is the major obstacle to behavioral health care. But ack of access is not the only complicating factor.
Language: en