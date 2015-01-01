Abstract

AIM: To identify the effect of workplace bullying on the relationship between occupational burnout and turnover intentions among clinical nurses.



BACKGROUND: Recent evidence showed that a sense of burnout may cause workplace bullying; nevertheless; few studies have explored the effects of occupational burnout on workplace bullying. Furthermore, whether the experience of workplace bullying can aggregate the effect of occupational burnout on turnover intentions remains unclear.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted to recruit nursing staff from two general hospitals in Taiwan. Data measurements comprised demographic characteristics, workplace bullying (Negative Acts Questionnaire-Revised), occupational burnout (occupational burnout inventory), and turnover intentions (employee turnover intentions and job destination choice). A hierarchical linear regression model and indirect effect test were conducted to examine the effect of workplace bullying on the relationship between occupational burnout and turnover intentions.



RESULTS: An indirect effect test confirmed that workplace bullying can exacerbate the effect of occupational burnout on turnover intentions. Nearly one in ten nurses with occupational burnout may have experienced bullying at work, which increased their turnover intentions.



CONCLUSIONS: Reducing workplace bullying should be considered an important strategy for lowering turnover rates in nursing environments. Nursing mangers should develop appropriate strategies and establish mandatory regulations to create a respectful work environment. Moreover, continuous education and training to empower nursing staff to confront and eliminate workplace bullying are required in healthcare institutions.

