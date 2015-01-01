Abstract

BACKGROUND: Efforts to prevent child maltreatment and its recurrence in infancy and early childhood are critical to disrupting pathways to poor physical and mental health and interpersonal relationships across the life course. The Home Parenting Education and Support (HoPES) program is an intensive 8-week home-visiting intervention for families of infants and young children (0-4 years) receiving child protection services or welfare services.



OBJECTIVE: The aims of this feasibility study were to: (a) explore parents' and clinicians' perceptions of the outcomes related to participation in HoPES, and (b) obtain preliminary data about potential intervention outcomes related to parent-child interactions, parent mental health, and parenting self-efficacy. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: HoPES was delivered to 30 families by a child and family health service. Seven mothers and eight HoPES clinicians also participated in qualitative interviews.



METHODS: A mixed-methods evaluation was conducted incorporating qualitative interviews and self-report pre-post intervention data was conducted.



RESULTS: Interviews with mothers identified perceived benefits for parent mental health and wellbeing, parenting, and relationships with children. This was further supported by clinician interviews and by the analysis of pre-post assessment data which revealed moderate to large decreases in maternal stress (d = 0.35) and increases in parental self-efficacy (0.76).



CONCLUSIONS: The findings of this study have important implications for further development of HoPES, and the design of a rigorous evaluation in next stage of evaluation research.

Language: en