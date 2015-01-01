|
Feitosa SO, Noll M, Mendonça CR, Silveira EA, Esposito Sorpreso IC, Noll PRES. Child Abuse Negl. 2021; 122: e105347.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
34634524
BACKGROUND: Analysis of sexual abuse has usually been neglected in research at developing countries despite its everlasting consequences. This study examined the prevalence of sexual abuse among Brazilian adolescents according to data from the National School Health Survey (PeNSE) and analyzed it based on Brazilian regions, sociodemographic aspects, health information, and health-risk behaviors among Brazilian adolescents who reported having experienced sexual abuse previously. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The PeNSE data were utilized, and the sample included 102,072 students from all over Brazil, aged between 11 and 19 years.
Sexual behavior; Adolescent health; Sexual assault victims; Sexual crimes