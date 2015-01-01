Abstract

BACKGROUND: Analysis of sexual abuse has usually been neglected in research at developing countries despite its everlasting consequences. This study examined the prevalence of sexual abuse among Brazilian adolescents according to data from the National School Health Survey (PeNSE) and analyzed it based on Brazilian regions, sociodemographic aspects, health information, and health-risk behaviors among Brazilian adolescents who reported having experienced sexual abuse previously. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The PeNSE data were utilized, and the sample included 102,072 students from all over Brazil, aged between 11 and 19 years.



METHODS: Data were collected by questionnaires and were analyzed by multivariate analysis using the Poisson regression model.



RESULTS: The results denoted a relation between sexual abuse, social determinants of health variables (i.e., black, indigenous, and mixed skin color/ethnicity; Brazilian region public school, age between 15 and 18 years, and low education level of the mother), and health-risk behaviors (i.e., early sexual intercourse, having multiple sexual partners, unprotected sexual intercourse, use of tobacco, alcohol, and illicit drugs).



CONCLUSION: Therefore, reports of sexual abuse are associated with risky behaviors. Given these findings, targeted interventions on sexual abuse are essential for the health of adolescents and the prevention of risky behaviors, and can also facilitate programs to prevent sexual abuse.

Language: en