SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lutzman M, Sommerfeld E. Curr. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s12144-021-02332-z

PMID

34629829

PMCID

PMC8486633

Abstract

The highest suicide rates are among elderly men. The aim of the present study is to extend previous findings by focusing on meaning in life as a protective factor for suicidal ideation among elderly men. Self-report measures were administered to 170 elderly men aged 65 and over in community. Meaning in life and physical illness predicted suicidal ideation among elderly men. Physical illness moderated the association between meaning in life and suicidal ideation. In the young-old group (ages 65-74), meaning in life predicted suicidal ideation among those who reported higher rates of physical illness. This moderation effect was not found among the older group (aged 75 years and older). The findings of this study highlight the importance of age-differences in studying suicidal ideation among elderly men. Our findings emphasize the importance of cultivating and maintaining meaning in life when coping with chronic illnesses and point at meaning in life as a goal in therapeutic interventions designed to reduce suicidal ideation among elderly.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicidal ideation; Aging; Elderly men; Meaning in life; Physical illness

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print