Creech SK, Kroll-Desrosiers A, Benzer JK, Pulverman CS, Mattocks K. Depress. Anxiety 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
34633137
BACKGROUND: The experience of sexual assault and harassment during military service (military sexual trauma [MST]) is associated with increased risk for perinatal and reproductive health problems among women veterans. The objective of this study was to examine the associations between mothers' MST exposure and mother-infant bonding, as well as to examine whether there are any salient sociodemographic or military service characteristics among women veterans with greater impairment to mother-infant bonding, including stress during pregnancy and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) diagnosis.
trauma; women; pregnancy; veterans; maternal infant bonding; perinatal depression